Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 83.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,717 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH opened at $104.33 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.27.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

