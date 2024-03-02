Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,375 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,872 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.93.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

