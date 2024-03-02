MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.25

MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.48 ($0.03). MySale Group shares last traded at GBX 2.26 ($0.03), with a volume of 31,617 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £23.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.25.

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company operates online shopping outlets, which offers consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, beauty products, and homeware items.

