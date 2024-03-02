Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT Raised to $90.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $89.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.34. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $90.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $164,807.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,904.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,651,202.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,334,729.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $164,807.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,348 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,904.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 896,442 shares of company stock valued at $55,703,969. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Natera by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

