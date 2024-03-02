Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 19,215 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in AECOM by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in AECOM by 26.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in AECOM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AECOM by 1,261.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at $24,040,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $89.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $94.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 198.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

AECOM declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.