Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 20,400 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of TD SYNNEX worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNX. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 7.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,080,000 after acquiring an additional 21,123 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 73.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 354,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,412,000 after acquiring an additional 150,099 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $202,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $1,284,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 22.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 345,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,472,000 after acquiring an additional 62,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $398,794.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,314.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $398,794.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,314.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $465,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,279,905 shares of company stock worth $231,500,662 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $105.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $108.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.22.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

