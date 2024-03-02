Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 79,698 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 341.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,067 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 79,698 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Globus Medical worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 109.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of GMED opened at $54.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $616.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 124.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.