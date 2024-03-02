Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Autohome worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 215.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 72,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 49,403 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 29.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 108,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 24,411 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 33.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,801,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 55.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 24,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Stock Up 0.0 %

ATHM opened at $26.00 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.57.

Autohome Increases Dividend

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Autohome had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $269.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.99 million. Equities analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Autohome Profile

(Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.