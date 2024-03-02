Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,202 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.47 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

