Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 19,531 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Webster Financial worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,282 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:WBS opened at $47.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $44.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.