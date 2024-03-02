Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys New Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 183,002 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.12% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $49.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.56.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares in the company, valued at $50,602,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 5,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $225,055.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,133 shares in the company, valued at $487,867.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,067 shares of company stock valued at $784,938. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZION shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

