Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of MKS Instruments worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MKS Instruments by 240.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,928,000 after buying an additional 1,058,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $506,570,000 after purchasing an additional 864,178 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 10.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,464,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $299,828,000 after purchasing an additional 338,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at $34,033,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $126.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.33. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $128.06.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $4,051,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $123.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $4,051,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,017 shares in the company, valued at $8,162,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,115 shares of company stock worth $6,376,822 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

