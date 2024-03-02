Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Guidewire Software worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 141.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,831,000 after buying an additional 1,079,268 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth $76,802,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $47,584,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 351.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 720,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,800,000 after acquiring an additional 560,801 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,902.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,824,000 after acquiring an additional 459,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $543,755.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,795 shares in the company, valued at $25,926,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $543,755.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,926,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,470.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,599. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.73.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 2.2 %

GWRE opened at $116.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.44 and a 200 day moving average of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $121.74.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

