Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.18% of CNX Resources worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 30.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 79.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $25,537.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,065.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNX. StockNews.com cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

