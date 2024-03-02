Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 158.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 30,905 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Blackstone by 8.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BX opened at $128.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a PE ratio of 70.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 205.46%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

