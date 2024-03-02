Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.41 Million Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,573 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of F5 worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in F5 by 582.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $92,341,000 after acquiring an additional 549,127 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $871,657,000 after buying an additional 361,113 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,516 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,052,000 after buying an additional 324,886 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 110.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 390,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after buying an additional 205,111 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of F5 by 456.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 218,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,912,000 after acquiring an additional 178,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

F5 Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $189.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.20. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $199.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,249 shares of company stock worth $927,987 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.