Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.60 Million Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.12% of Ryder System worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Ryder System by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on R. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Ryder System Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of R stock opened at $113.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.63 and a 200-day moving average of $106.66. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $119.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

