Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.62 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,537 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 270,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 792,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,651,000 after acquiring an additional 101,019 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,416,000 after acquiring an additional 43,582 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. William Blair upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.32.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $158.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.18. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $166.71.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

