Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.84 Million Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,838 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of Watts Water Technologies worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 19,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $152,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,964. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $152,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,964. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total transaction of $65,112.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at $473,400.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,593 shares of company stock worth $715,898 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.60.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WTS stock opened at $206.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.94. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.25 and a 52-week high of $219.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.95.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

