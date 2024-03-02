Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.89 Million Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.21% of Spectrum Brands worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,192,000 after acquiring an additional 87,333 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,207,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,923,000 after acquiring an additional 37,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,805,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,540,000 after acquiring an additional 43,252 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after acquiring an additional 999,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,379,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,646,000 after acquiring an additional 172,355 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

SPB stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $88.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $692.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 3.65%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

