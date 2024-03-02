Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.99 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 90,244 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Etsy worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 21.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,378 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 40.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.68 and a 200-day moving average of $71.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $122.51.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

