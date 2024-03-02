Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 790.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,496 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Comerica worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Comerica by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comerica Price Performance

CMA stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.54. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $70.36.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.10%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.