Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.04 Million Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.51% of Kforce worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kforce by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kforce by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kforce by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $69.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.08. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.89 and a 12 month high of $73.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Kforce had a return on equity of 38.24% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $363.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.01%.

Several analysts recently commented on KFRC shares. StockNews.com cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sidoti cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

