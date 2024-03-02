Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.21 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 7,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,458 shares of company stock worth $2,514,192. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $113.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.89%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

