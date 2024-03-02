Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.30 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,225 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of International Paper worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2,281.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 60.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

International Paper Stock Down 0.9 %

IP stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.98. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.61%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $242,764 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

