Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.40 Million Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 66,989 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.11% of Sensata Technologies worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

ST opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $52.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -694.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -959.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ST. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ST

About Sensata Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.