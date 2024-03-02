Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.49 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,487 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 0.4 %

GIS opened at $63.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average is $64.99. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

