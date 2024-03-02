Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.56 Million Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 51.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 213.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of FMX stock opened at $124.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $85.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on FMX
Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fomento Económico Mexicano
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.