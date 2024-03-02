Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,201 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.22% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $11.74 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.22.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.