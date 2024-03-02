Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Match Group worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 107,412.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Match Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,215,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,063,000 after acquiring an additional 992,393 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $35.91 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $49.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on Match Group

Match Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.