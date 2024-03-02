Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.13% of Casella Waste Systems worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.71.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $746,871.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 168,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,220,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $91.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 202.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.39.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

