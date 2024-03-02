Natixis Advisors L.P. Invests $5.53 Million in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 516,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.35% of Janus International Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,874,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,871,000 after buying an additional 433,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Janus International Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,022,000 after acquiring an additional 753,414 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,478,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,063,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,396,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,057,000 after purchasing an additional 299,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,004,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,690,000 after purchasing an additional 261,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Janus International Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 275,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $1,764,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,153,841 shares of company stock valued at $15,388,376 in the last ninety days. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Janus International Group Price Performance

Janus International Group stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus International Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.