Natixis Advisors L.P. Makes New Investment in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 137,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Western Alliance Bancorporation at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $56.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average of $53.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.46. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $76.90.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

