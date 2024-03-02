Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 1,459 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of Ralph Lauren worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Boston Partners bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,016,000 after purchasing an additional 379,563 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,466,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 440.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 393,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,882,000 after purchasing an additional 320,547 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1,687.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 254,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.55.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

RL opened at $185.00 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $190.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.42 and a 200 day moving average of $132.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

