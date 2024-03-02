Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 151 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Align Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 3.8% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGN. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total value of $3,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,010,591.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total transaction of $3,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,010,591.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $300.01 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.