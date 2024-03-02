Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 309,911 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 942,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,911 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.51% of Leslie’s worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,796,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,839,000 after buying an additional 4,670,608 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 55.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,115,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078,768 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,588,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742,161 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,862,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346,377 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,168 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LESL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

Leslie’s Price Performance

Leslie’s stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

