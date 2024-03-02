Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 36,997 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,997 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,214 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:WY opened at $34.91 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

