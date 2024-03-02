Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 57,211 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,211 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of Genpact worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 140.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the third quarter worth $1,059,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,251,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,287,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 41.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 657,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,816,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Price Performance

G stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $47.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.28.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 23.19%. On average, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

