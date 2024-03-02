Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 61,745 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 501,287 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 61,745 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

