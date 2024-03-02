Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 5.3% in the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MongoDB by 9.7% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd boosted its position in MongoDB by 83.3% in the third quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 160.7% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Trading Down 2.4 %

MDB stock opened at $436.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $423.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.76. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.59 and a 1 year high of $509.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MDB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Capital One Financial raised MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.68.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.99, for a total transaction of $2,627,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,915,704.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 528,896 shares in the company, valued at $222,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

