Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,270 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after buying an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after buying an additional 575,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 33.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $754,405,000 after buying an additional 853,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $142.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $108.39 and a twelve month high of $263.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

