Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,142,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,128,000 after buying an additional 438,014 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 25,234 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 634.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 158,887 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,475,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,835,000 after purchasing an additional 883,543 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HST. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,095.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,861 shares of company stock worth $750,071 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.