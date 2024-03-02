Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Carlisle Companies worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CSL. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.67.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL opened at $346.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $357.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.40.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

