Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 16,656 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,656 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 409,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 53,909 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 120,586 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,082,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,334,000 after purchasing an additional 711,820 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,030,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,205 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495,066 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Barclays cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.61.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

