Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 35,195 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,195 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of SLM worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SLM by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in SLM by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in SLM by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.77.

In related news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $249,483.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $20.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). SLM had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The firm had revenue of $725.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

