Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 35,368 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,368 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.13% of Crane worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 99.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 768.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of CR stock opened at $122.48 on Friday. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $127.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.55 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Crane’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Crane Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

