Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 44,388 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,388 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 406.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,407,000 after acquiring an additional 750,033 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,148,000 after purchasing an additional 711,075 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 11,689.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 543,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,360,000 after buying an additional 538,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $47,708,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 39.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,738,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,833,000 after buying an additional 495,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $102.05 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.73%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

