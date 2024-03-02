Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 4,456 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1,213.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

NYSE CMS opened at $58.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.78%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

