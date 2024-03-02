Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 71,826 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,826 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.52% of Lakeland Financial worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Financial

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $212,093.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,675.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $212,093.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,675.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $161,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,975. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.81 and a 200-day moving average of $57.02.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $65.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

