NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stake Lowered by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,315 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,393,643,000 after buying an additional 147,330 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in NetApp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,046,202,000 after buying an additional 1,557,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NetApp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $712,140,000 after buying an additional 201,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $105.31 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $59.73 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.77 and a 200-day moving average of $81.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 111.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities lowered NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

